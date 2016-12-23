BEIJING (AP) -- A Chinese state newspaper has accused a trade adviser picked by President-elect Donald Trump of "anti-China alarmism" and warned both sides would suffer if commerce is disrupted.

The China Daily's comments in an editorial Friday were more forceful and openly critical of economist Peter Navarro than China's foreign ministry, which appealed Thursday for cooperation.

The newspaper, which is aimed at foreign readers, said Navarro's appointment to run a new National Trade Council at the White House gives "real cause for concern."

Navarro has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the United States.

