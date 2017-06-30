Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 30, 5:07 AM EDT

China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan


Multimedia
Tao aborigines launch new fishing boat
Latest News
China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan

China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xi's visit

China pledges continued assistance to Philippines

China defends prison care of ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu

Activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier freed in China
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan

China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xi's visit

China pledges continued assistance to Philippines

China defends prison care of ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu

Activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplier freed in China
Interactives
Taiwan's Festival of Prosperity
Taiwanese Ghost Month
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- Beijing has strongly protested a U.S. plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demanded that the deal be canceled.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday said Washington should immediately stop the sale to avoid harming relations with Beijing.

He said the deal would severely damage China's sovereignty and security interests and runs contrary to Washington's commitment to a "one-China" policy.

The U.S. State Department approved the arms sales on Thursday, the first such deal with Taiwan since President Donald Trump took office. Taiwan has welcomed the agreement, which is expected to enhance the island's self-defense capability.

China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory and has long opposed any arms sales to Taiwan by foreign entities.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.