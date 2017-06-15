Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 15, 11:57 PM EDT

China court sentences fugitive tycoon's staff


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China court sentences fugitive tycoon's staff

Suspect identified in China kindergarten explosion; 8 killed

The Latest: China kindergarten blast suspected crime; 8 dead

Taiwan: Beijing wants Taiwan trade offices' names changed

China fines Emirates after plane flew at wrong height
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- A court in northern China has sentenced three employees working for fugitive real estate billionaire Guo Wengui, who has been locked in a high-stakes political feud with the ruling Communist Party.

The Dalian Xigang People's Court on Friday announced prison terms of less than three years for three employees who prosecutors said were ordered by Guo to falsify financial documents to obtain loans from a state bank. Guo's development firm Beijing Pangu Investment Co. was also fined $36 million.

Guo fled China and now lives in a $68 million apartment overlooking New York's Central Park. He has cultivated a vast social media following and vowed to expose sensitive information concerning top party officials unless the government frees his employees and family members held in China.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.