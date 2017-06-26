Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 26, 3:13 AM EDT

Coal on the rise in China, US, India after record 2016 drop

By MATTHEW BROWN and KATY DAIGLE
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) -- The world's biggest coal users are boosting mining in 2017, in an abrupt departure from last year's record global decline and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions.

Data reviewed by The Associated Press show production for China, India and the U.S. is up about 6 percent through May compared to the same period last year.

Coal's fortunes had appeared to hit a new low less than two weeks ago with reports that production fell 6.5 percent worldwide in 2016.

Whether its comeback proves lasting has significant implications for long-term climate emission reduction targets. Coal accounts for almost half of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Analysts say the U.S. mining rebound appears temporary but that India's growth should continue. Projections for China are mixed.

