Oct 17, 2:54 AM EDT

Michelle Yeoh: Weinstein a 'bully,' 'not always honorable'


HONG KONG (AP) -- Actress Michelle Yeoh says she was aware of Harvey Weinstein's reputation and would have unleashed "years of martial arts training" on the fallen Hollywood mogul had ever tried to sexually harass her.

The Malaysian film star commented Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press on the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Weinstein.

Weinstein produced last year's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny," a sequel in which Yeoh reprised her role from the original.

Yeoh, who stars in the new TV series "Star Trek: Discovery," said she "knew he was a bully and not always honorable."

She added, "I wasn't exposed to this side of him, otherwise he would have experienced the full effect of years of martial arts training."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

