Jun 30, 9:17 PM EDT

The Latest: Carrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong's new leader

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

The Latest: Carrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong's new leader

HONG KONG (AP) -- The Latest on the swearing-in of Hong Kong's new leader (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Carrie Lam has been sworn in as Hong Kong's new leader on the city's 20th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule.

Lam became the semi-autonomous Chinese region's chief executive Saturday in a ceremony presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lam and her Cabinet swore to serve China and Hong Kong and to uphold the Basic Law, the territory's mini-constitution.

The life-long bureaucrat was selected through a process decried by critics as fundamentally undemocratic, involving just a sliver of a percent of Hong Kong's more than 3 million voters.

A little over a kilometer (mile) away, a small group of activists linked to the pro-democracy opposition clashed with police and counter-protesters. Protesters fear Beijing's ruling Communist Party is increasing its control over the financial center's affairs.

