Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 7, 4:05 AM EST

Severe pollution hits Indian capital, causing health worries

AP Photo
AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Latest News
St. Louis sets 100 percent renewable energy goal; now at 5

Labor Department: Solar, wind jobs to boom over next decade
Severe pollution hits Indian capital, causing health worries

Exxon settles pollution case with feds by upgrading 8 plants

20,000 die each year in Tehran from air pollution: official
Multimedia
Poll: Immigration splits Americans
Poll: People and their pets
AP-mtvU poll: College students, finances and the economy

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Air pollution in India's capital has hit hazardous levels, prompting local officials to ask that schools shut down and a half marathon scheduled later in November be called off.

On Tuesday, the readings of the government's air quality index hovered between 350 and 450, indicating that the health impact of breathing the air was "severe." The highest reading on the Central Pollution Control Board's index is 500. The pollutants on Tuesday that had the maximum impact on the reading were PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulate matter.

As winter approaches, a thick, soupy smog routinely envelops most parts of northern India, caused by dust, the burning of crops, emissions from factories and the burning of coal and piles of garbage as the poor try to keep warm.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.