Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 4, 1:07 AM EST

Rahul Gandhi set to be opposition Congress party chief


Photo Gallery
'Slumdog' kids return to Mumbai's wretched slums
Latest News
Rahul Gandhi set to be opposition Congress party chief

Strong cyclone kills at least 12 in southern India

Former President Barack Obama: 'Think before you tweet'

India's GDP grows 6.3 percent, up from 5.7 percent

'Like a queen': In India, Ivanka Trump embodies US glamour

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, has submitted nomination papers to succeed his mother as president of the main opposition Congress party that governed the country for decades.

Without a serious rival for the top party post, the 47-year-old Gandhi is set to be elected later this month.

He faces a challenging task of reinvigorating his party, which was ousted from power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced Gandhi's nomination on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, led the party for 19 years. She has had past health problems but the party has long kept a veil over her personal health.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.