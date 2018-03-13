Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 13, 7:13 AM EDT

Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

AP Photo
AP Photo/Sunil Verma

Photo Gallery
'Slumdog' kids return to Mumbai's wretched slums
Latest News
Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

9 government troops killed in Maoist attack in eastern India

French leader Macron hopes to sell jets, submarines to India

Thousands of Indian farmers march to demand government help

India, France to work for Indian Ocean freedom of navigation
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

The Clinton Campaign

Latest News
Hillary Clinton: US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency

AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

Hillary Clinton to speak at Yale University's Class Day

MUMBAI, India (AP) -- Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times."

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke over the weekend at a conference in Mumbai.

Clinton said the Republican president has "quite an affinity for dictators" and said Trump "really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior." But she said she thinks it's "more than that" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Clinton was critical of the reality campaign tactics of her opponent and questioned whether she should have provided more entertainment to voters who responded to Trump's brash style.

She also believes former FBI director James Comey's Oct. 28, 2016, letter to Congress about her private email server cost her support from white women voters.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.