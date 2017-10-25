NEW DELHI (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi after stopping in neighboring Kabul and Islamabad as part of a South Asia trip to lay out the Trump administration's new strategy for the region.

The agenda for talks in New Delhi Wednesday is expected to include an assertive China, the future of Afghanistan and India's role in that war-ravaged country as well as strengthening the partnership between the world's two largest democracies.

Tillerson and Swaraj are scheduled to hold a press conference later Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. official flew into New Delhi late Tuesday after visiting archrival Pakistan. He was in Afghanistan on a brief visit Monday.

Tillerson will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday during his two-day trip.