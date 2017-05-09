|
Jakarta governor given 2-year prison sentence for blasphemy
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- An Indonesian court has sentenced the minority Christian governor of Jakarta to two years in prison for blaspheming the Quran following a trial that undermined the country's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.
The five-judge panel ordered Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's immediate arrest Tuesday.
The lead judge said the trial was a purely criminal one and the court disagreed that there were political aspects to the case.
The maximum sentence for blasphemy in Muslim-majority Indonesia is five years in prison.
