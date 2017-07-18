Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 11:25 PM EDT

Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- The Indonesian government says it has banned Hizbut Tahrir, an organization that wants to establish a global caliphate, under a new presidential decree criticized as draconian by rights groups.

An official from the Ministry Justice and Human Rights announced on Wednesday that Hizbut's legal status had been revoked in order to protect national unity.

The decree signed last week by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gives the government almost unfettered power to ban organizations deemed against the constitution.

The measures follow months of sectarian tensions in Jakarta that shook the government and undermined Indonesia's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.

