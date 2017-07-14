Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Indonesia agency gives preliminary OK to Trump trademarks


JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Indonesia's intellectual property agency has given preliminary approval to two Donald Trump trademarks.

The agency's database shows the "Trump" and "Trump International" trademarks will become eligible to be officially registered if no one files an objection during a three month window.

It took a little more than two years for the marks to reach the final stages, about the same time as previously registered Trump marks in Indonesia and in line with the agency's guidelines on how long applications take.

Trump's decision to retain ownership of his global branding empire while president has sparked lawsuits and criticism in the U.S. over perceived conflicts of interest.

In Indonesia, the Trump Organization will operate two luxury resorts being built by billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is being investigated for allegedly threatening a prosecutor.

