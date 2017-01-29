JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, says President Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. could hurt the global fight against terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said Monday "it is wrong to associate radicalism and terrorism with a particular religion."

He said work to combat terrorism must be carried out by promoting international cooperation and the ban could have "a negative impact on global efforts."

Trump on Friday signed an executive order placing a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.

Some Western governments have criticized the policy, which caused chaos at U.S. airports and protests.