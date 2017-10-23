JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- A U.S. diplomat apologized to Indonesia's government Monday after the top Indonesian general was prevented from traveling to Washington, but a Jakarta official said the country expected a complete explanation.

Erin McKee, the deputy U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, did not explain why Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. but said the matter had been resolved.

McKee met with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday morning and said she apologized. U.S. Ambassador Joseph Donovan also offered an apology, according to a statement Sunday from the embassy. He is currently visiting a remote part of Indonesia.

Relations between the U.S and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, are generally friendly. Indonesia's military has a checkered human rights record, but Nurmantyo himself has not been accused of rights abuses.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience that this incident caused and we apologize," McKee told reporters.

"There are absolutely no issues with his ability to travel to the United States. We welcome him. The embassy is working very hard to understand what happened," she said.

Marsudi said Indonesia still expects the U.S. to provide a more complete explanation.

"I've said that it was not enough. We still need an explanation of why the incident happened," she told reporters.

Nurmantyo and his wife had planned to leave Indonesia on Saturday evening but were told by their airline shortly before departure that U.S. Customs would deny their entry, according to military spokesman Wuryanto, who goes by one name.

Nurmantyo had been invited by Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, to attend a conference in Washington on countering extremist organizations.

Wuryanto said that Nurmantyo, his wife and an entourage of four officials had U.S. visas and that Nurmantyo last visited the U.S. in February 2016.