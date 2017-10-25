TOKYO (AP) -- Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci has bowed deeply for several seconds in a Japanese-style apology to express remorse for widespread illegal inspections at the automaker.

He apologized at the Nissan Motor Co. booth at the Tokyo Motor Show. He says an investigative team with a third party is trying to find out what happened and why to prevent a recurrence, before he switched to talking about new models.

This year's show highlights smart and green vehicles that connect to the net and stop on their own before crashes.

But scandals, including another one at Kobe Steel that's hit the entire industry, are casting a shadow over the festivities.

Reporters got a preview of the show Wednesday at Tokyo Big Sight hall, ahead of its opening to the public Saturday.