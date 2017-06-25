Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Strong earthquake injures 2, knocks off roof tiles in Japan


TOKYO (AP) -- A strong earthquake has shaken residents in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 a.m. Sunday in Nagano prefecture, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of Tokyo. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.2.

Authorities say two people had minor injuries, one in Otaki village and the other in Kiso town.

The Fire and Damage Management Agency reported multiple incidents of fallen roof tiles and broken glass. Japanese television broadcaster NHK showed a worker in Kiso picking up glass from a shattered show window at a Nissan car dealer.

There was no danger of tsunami from the inland earthquake.

