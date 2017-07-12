Eagle Herald











Japan TV sorry over Hitler T-shirt worn by talk show guest


TOKYO (AP) -- Japan's public broadcaster NHK has apologized over a cartoon with Adolph Hitler's face that was printed on a T-shirt worn by a talk show guest.

The black T-shirt worn by entrepreneur Takafumi Horie also carried a "No war" message on one side and a peace symbol on a lapel. Horie was a guest Wednesday on NHK's "Afternoon Live" daily talk show.

The T-shirt has prompted complaints from viewers.

During the program, the NHK announcer and the show's co-host apologized.

Responding to a tweet asking about the Hitler cartoon, Horie said it was meant to be an anti-war message.

