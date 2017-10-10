Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 10, 11:04 PM EDT

Navy relieves of duties top officers of wrecked US warship


TOKYO (AP) -- The U.S. Navy has relieved of duties the commander and executive officer of the USS John S. McCain, which collided with an oil tanker near Singapore in August.

The Navy said in a statement Wednesday that Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez, and executive officer, Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez, were relieved of their duties due to a loss of confidence.

The crash killed 10 sailors and injured five more. It was one of several accidents that have raised concern over the safety and operational effectiveness of naval vessels.

The Navy statement said it was "evident the collision was preventable, the commanding officer exercised poor judgment and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship's training program."

The Navy fired the commander of the Japan-based 7th Fleet shortly after the McCain's crash.

