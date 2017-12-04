Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 4, 2:25 AM EST

More bodies believed NKorean wash up on Japan coast


Multimedia
Archery on horseback still draws crowd
Ainu Rebels reclaim cultural pride
Japanese defend whaling tradition
Japan deals with 'Minimata Disease'
Latest News
More bodies believed NKorean wash up on Japan coast

Ex-US Marine gets life for murder and rape of Okinawa woman

Japan on alert as boats thought to be from North Korea found

Japan protests San Francisco's 'sex slave' statue decision

8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan
Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
Stealth jets, other aircraft fly in US, South Korean drills

More bodies believed NKorean wash up on Japan coast

AP word cloud: The message in Pyongyang's propaganda

13 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

Defense will try to shift focus to North Korea in Kim murder

TOKYO (AP) -- Three more bodies and a dilapidated wooden boat have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx that has sharply increased this year.

Winds and water currents push dozens of boats onto Japan's northern coasts annually, mostly rickety North Korean boats that lack the sturdiness and equipment to return home.

The Coast Guard said a Japanese fishing boat picked up a male body floating off the coast of Sakata in Yamagata prefecture Monday, and two more bodies washed up on the nearby beach an hour and half later. Officials are investigating if the bodies were from a boat that washed ashore Saturday.

Twenty-eight similar boat arrivals were detected in November, up from 4 last year.

Authorities are investigating 18 survivors from those boats who say they are North Korean.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.