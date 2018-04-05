Eagle Herald











Apr 5, 10:29 PM EDT

Studio Ghibli co-founder, director Isao Takahata dies at 82


TOKYO (AP) -- Isao Takahata, co-founder of the prestigious Japanese animator Studio Ghibli that stuck to a hand-drawn "manga" look in the face of digital filmmaking, has died. He was 82.

Takahata, who directed "Grave of the Fireflies," a tragic tale about wartime childhood, died Thursday of lung cancer at a Tokyo hospital, according to a studio statement.

Takahata started Ghibli with Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki in 1985, hoping to create Japan's Disney.

His last film, "The Tale of The Princess Kaguya," based on a Japanese folktale, was nominated for a 2015 Oscar for best animation feature, although it did not win. He is also known for the 1970s Japanese TV series "Heidi, Girl of the Alps," based on the book by Swiss author Johanna Spyri.

Funeral services are planned for May 15.

