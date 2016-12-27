Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 27, 5:19 AM EST

Tesla, Panasonic agree to make PV cells in Buffalo, New York


Latest News
Tesla, Panasonic agree to make PV cells in Buffalo, New York

BOJ keeps monetary policy intact, says economy recovering

Japan's SoftBank to invest $1 billion in OneWeb sat factory

Putin-Abe summit brings big Japan-Russia economic projects

Japan moves to allow casino gambling at 'integrated resorts'

TOKYO (AP) -- Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.

The two companies said Tuesday that Panasonic will pay capital costs for the manufacturing. Palo Alto, California-based Tesla made a "long-term purchase commitment" to Panasonic.

They gave no financial figures.

The factory in Buffalo is under development by SolarCity Corp., a San Mateo, California-based solar panel company owned by Tesla. The PV cells and modules it produces will be used in solar panels for non-solar roof products and solar glass tile roofs that Tesla plans to begin making.

Production is due to begin in mid-2017. Tesla said it will create 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, 500 in manufacturing and plans further expansion in Buffalo.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.