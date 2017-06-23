Eagle Herald











It's a girl: Japan zoo's star panda baby gets a checkup

TOKYO (AP) -- The baby panda, who has become an overnight celebrity in Japan, is a girl.

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Friday the panda, born June 12, was ruled a female by examining experts. The still nameless cub has been doing well, drinking mother ShinShin's milk.

Panda cubs gradually get black markings on their ears, eyes and paws, and the spots were starting to show.

The nearly 18-centimeter (7-inch) panda won't be in public view for months.

But the zoo is already drawing crowds.

The last cub born at the zoo, also ShinShin's, survived only six days.

Kansai University Professor Katsuhiro Miyamoto estimates Tokyo's economy will get a 26.7 billion yen ($240 million) lift from the baby , including panda-related goods, zoo admission fees and other spending over the next year.

