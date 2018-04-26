Eagle Herald











Member of Japan all-male pop group investigated in sex case


TOKYO (AP) -- A member of the popular Japanese all-male pop group Tokio has acknowledged he is facing a criminal investigation related to an allegedly indecent act with a teenage girl.

The 46-year-old Tatsuya Yamaguchi apologized Thursday and said he would suspend work with his band and other entertainment projects.

The organizers of Tokyo's 2020 Olympics say Yamaguchi and other members of the group are working as "special ambassadors" on an Olympic and Paralympic Flag Tour project.

The Organizing Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government are co-sponsors.

In the last few weeks, a top Finance Ministry bureaucrat has resigned over sexually suggestive remarks to a female reporter, and the governor of Niigata prefecture stepped down after acknowledging he gave cash and gifts to women he dated.

