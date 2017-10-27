Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Subaru investigates its own inspections after Nissan scandal


TOKYO (AP) -- Japanese automaker Subaru is investigating whether it carried out illegal inspections on its own vehicles and if any recalls might be needed.

Japanese media reports Friday said unauthorized people had inspected vehicles at a Subaru plant in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

The government ordered automakers to check their inspection procedures after Nissan Motor Co. apologized for allowing unauthorized employees to do final vehicle checks for years.

Subaru Corp. spokeswoman Miyuki Yasuda said the company was still investigating and a report to the government is coming as soon as possible.

Subaru is in the Toyota Motor Corp. group. Toyota and Honda Motor Co. had said they did not have dubious inspections.

