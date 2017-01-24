Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 24, 10:49 PM EST

Japan reports 1st trade surplus in 6 years on cheaper oil


Latest News
Japan reports 1st trade surplus in 6 years on cheaper oil

Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls
Document
Review of U.S.-China Trade
Latest News
Japan reports 1st trade surplus in 6 years on cheaper oil

How a Trump tariff could sideswipe US auto industry

Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact

China's exports return to decline, import growth eases

TOKYO (AP) -- Japan reports that it posted a trade surplus in 2016, the first in six years, as lower oil prices pulled imports lower.

The 4.1 trillion yen ($35.8 billion) surplus compared with a 2.8 trillion yen deficit in 2015. Exports fell 7.4 percent from a year earlier while imports dropped 16 percent.

Japan's trade surplus with the U.S. fell nearly 5 percent.

Japan's trade balance slipped into deficits after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant and the country's reactors were shut down for safety checks.

To compensate, resource-poor Japan ramped up imports of oil, gas and coal for its conventional power generators. In 2016, imports from the Middle East, Japan's main source of crude oil, dropped by nearly a third from the year before.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.