TOKYO (AP) -- Japanese media reports say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation initiative meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with President Donald Trump later this month.

Abe and Trump are expected to meet on Feb. 10. Japanese newspapers cited a draft of the proposal that calls for cooperation on building high-speed trains in the U.S. northeast, Texas and California. Japan would share technology on artificial intelligence, robotics, small-scale nuclear power plants, space and Internet technology.

The reports Thursday said the government pension fund may invest in the projects.

Government officials did not immediately respond to questions about the proposal.

The plan is seen as a move by Abe to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S.