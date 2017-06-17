AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 17, 2:46 AM EDT

Search on for 7 Navy crew after ship damaged in collision


Multimedia
Archery on horseback still draws crowd
Ainu Rebels reclaim cultural pride
Japanese defend whaling tradition
Japan deals with 'Minimata Disease'
Latest News
The Latest: Container ship operator says 20-member crew safe

Search on for 7 Navy crew after ship damaged in collision

Sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters found

Japan approves contentious bill against planning crimes

Japan crown prince vows to be devoted emperor like father

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) -- The U.S. Navy says sailors from the destroyer USS Dewey are helping crew stabilize the damaged USS Fitzgerald after it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, leaving seven sailors missing.

Family members are frantically seeking news as the ship slowly headed toward its home base at Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. At least three crew members including the commander have been injured.

Japanese coast guard spokesman Yoshihito Nakamura says rescuers are searching for the seven sailors thought to have been thrown into the sea or possibly trapped inside damaged sections of the destroyer. No one on the container ship has been reported injured.

The Navy's 7th Fleet says flooding is stabilized and sailors from the Dewey came aboard to help with damage control.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.