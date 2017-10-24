SRINAGAR, India (AP) -- Young men wielding knifes or cricket bats patrol the nighttime streets of India-controlled Kashmir in an ad-hoc vigilante effort to deter bandits who have been chopping off women's long, woven hair.

More than 100 women over the past month said they were attacked by masked men who sliced off their braids. Some were also knocked unconscious by attackers using an unidentified chemical spray.

Police suggested the women were suffering from hallucinations, until the government warned them against such dismissiveness.

Still, police have no suspects and no clue about the motives for the attacks.

The mysterious attacks have spread fear in the heavily militarized and disputed Himalayan region, where many among the mostly Muslim population already feel traumatized after decades of conflict between separatist rebels and India soldiers.