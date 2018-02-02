AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 2, 7:16 AM EST

N. Korea Olympic skaters begin training in South; 1 injured

AP Photo
AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
N. Korea Olympic skaters begin training in South; 1 injured

Hot heads or cold feet? North Korea's mixed Olympic messages

US envoy for North Korea says military option 'not close'

Seoul downplays speculation over US ambassadorship

South Korean skiers arrive in North for joint training event
Interactive
Timeline of Summer Game hosts.
Audio gallery showing reaction from Rio de Janerio.
A photo gallery showing the proposed venues.
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) -- North Korean skaters have begun training a day after arriving in South Korea to take part in this month's Winter Olympics.

But short-track speed skater Choe Un Song fell and slid into a padded wall during his first practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and media officials later said an examination showed he wasn't injured seriously.

A pair of North Korean figure skaters also practiced at the same venue.

They are among 10 North Korean athletes who arrived Thursday in the second and final group of a total of 22 athletes from North Korea who will attend the Winter Games.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.