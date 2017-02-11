Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 11, 8:07 PM EST

The Latest: Japan says North's missile did not hit territory


Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US

The Latest: Japan says North's missile did not hit territory

S. Korea prosecutors push again to search Park's compound

Seoul says North Korea has fired state security chief

Former UN chief Ban won't run for South Korea presidency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- The Latest on North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

10 a.m.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has told reporters the missile test-fired by North Korea did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says that the Japanese government confirmed that the missile fell in seas between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says South Korean and U.S. military officials are analyzing further details from the launch early Sunday.

In response to the launch, South Korea held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House, which was chaired by Kim Kwan Jin, the presidential national security director.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.