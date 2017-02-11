SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- The Latest on North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

10 a.m.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has told reporters the missile test-fired by North Korea did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says that the Japanese government confirmed that the missile fell in seas between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says South Korean and U.S. military officials are analyzing further details from the launch early Sunday.

In response to the launch, South Korea held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House, which was chaired by Kim Kwan Jin, the presidential national security director.