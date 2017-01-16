AP Radio AP Radio News:

Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 32


BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) -- The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan says a cargo plane has crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country's main airport, killing 32 people.

The ministry said Monday that the Turkish airline Boeing 747 crash-landed just outside the Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek, killing at least 15 people in a residential area adjacent to the airport as well as 17 people onboard the plane.

Local emergency services are working on the scene.

Until 2014, the U.S. military operated a military installation at the Manas airport, using it primarily for its operations in Afghanistan.

