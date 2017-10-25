AP Radio AP Radio News:

Questions loom as Mattis visits SKorea: Can diplomacy work?

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

BANGKOK (AP) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is visiting the Korean Peninsula at a momentous juncture in the faltering effort to persuade Pyongyang to halt and dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Ominous questions hang in the air.

Is diplomacy failing? Is war approaching?

Mattis' second trip as Pentagon boss to Seoul will take place Friday, following his consultations with Asian partners on a unified approach to resolve the North Korea crisis.

In the Philippines, his Japanese counterpart spoke darkly of an "unprecedented, critical and imminent" threat posed by the North's repeated demonstrations of its ability to launch an intercontinental-range missile, potentially armed with a nuclear warhead. Twice, in August and September, North Korean missiles overflew Japan's northern Hokkaido island, triggering alarms and warnings for citizens to take cover.

