SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (AP) -- The wooden boat packed with Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar was a few meters (yards) away from shore in Bangladesh on Thursday when it capsized.

AP photographer Dar Yasin says what happened next will haunt him: a young mother's horrified discovery that her infant son, Abdul Masood, had drowned in the waist-high waters.

Hanida Begum's wails filled the air as she mourned her dead boy.

She had given birth to twin boys just 40 days ago. Now one was gone.

"She kept on kissing him. She held him and kept kissing his body," Yasin said.

But Begum didn't have time to fully grieve for the child she lost. The family had other relatives who were injured. Another female relative had also drowned.

And they had to find a place to sleep for the night, along with the hundreds of thousands of other Rohingya who have fled in the past three weeks.

"These people don't have the time to mourn. They have to keep moving," Yasin said.

As a father of two young daughters, Yasin said this assignment had left him shaken.

"Watching that mother ... it was really hard."