NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) -- The European Union's top diplomat said Monday that she is encouraging Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to implement the recommendations of an expert panel on ensuring stability in the country's troubled Rakhine state.

Federica Mogherini said work still was needed on implementing the recommendations of the Rakhine Commission.

The commission, established last year at Suu Kyi's behest, issued its report the day before deadly insurgent attacks on multiple police posts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25. A subsequent military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims has forced more than 600,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, causing widespread international condemnation of Myanmar.

Mogherini was among the foreign ministers from Europe and Asia meeting Monday in Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital.

She said the European Union believes stopping the violence in Rakhine is necessary, as well as a guarantee of full humanitarian access and safe repatriation of the refugees.

"We encourage both Bangladesh and Myanmar to work bilaterally on this issue with the support of the European Union and the rest of the international community," Mogherini told reporters. "We believe that stopping the violence, stopping the flow of refugees and the guarantee of full humanitarian access to Rakhine state and safe, sustainable repatriation of the refugees is going to be needed."