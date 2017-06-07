|
Myanmar military plane with 104 aboard goes missing
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) -- A Myanmar military spokesman says a transport plane with more than 100 people on board has gone missing on a flight from the country's south to Yangon.
Gen. Myat Min Oo said the Chinese-made Y-8 aircraft was carrying 90 passengers - mostly families of military personnel - and 14 crew members when it went missing Wednesday afternoon.
