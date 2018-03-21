Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 1:11 AM EDT

Myanmar president, close Suu Kyi friend, says he's retiring


Multimedia
Cyclone widows forced to become breadwinners in Myanmar's vital fishing industry
Yangon Before and After the Cyclone
Cyclone Kills Thousands in Myanmar
Latest News
Myanmar president, close Suu Kyi friend, says he's retiring

Myanmar's Suu Kyi welcomed to Australia amid protests

Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity

Myanmar says it's ready for UN help with Rohingya return

Myanmar says UN findings on human rights lack credibility
Web Link
Podcast: ''Tiger Man'' Creates World's Largest Tiger Reserve in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) -- Myanmar's president, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring.

A statement posted Wednesday on the Myanmar President Office's Facebook page said that President Htin Kyaw was retiring from his duties.

The statement said his post would be filled within seven working days, in line with the constitution.

Htin Kyaw became president in March 2016. He was Myanmar's first civilian president and the head of its first government to be elected in free and fair polls.

After Htin Kyaw became president, Suu Kyi became Myanmar's de facto leader when she was named state councilor, a title created for the country's once-leading voice for democracy since she is constitutionally banned from the presidency.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.