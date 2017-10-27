Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 27, 12:48 AM EDT

AP PHOTOS: Portraits of Rohingya survivors of capsized boat

By GEMUNU AMARASINGHE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Multimedia
Cyclone widows forced to become breadwinners in Myanmar's vital fishing industry
Yangon Before and After the Cyclone
Cyclone Kills Thousands in Myanmar
Latest News
AP PHOTOS: Portraits of Rohingya survivors of capsized boat

Help Me! Boy cries as Rohingya boat fleeing Myanmar capsizes

Draft UN resolution would condemn attacks on Rohingyas

Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to halt the outflow of Rohingya

China supports Myanmar 'safeguarding peace and stability'
Web Link
Podcast: ''Tiger Man'' Creates World's Largest Tiger Reserve in Myanmar

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) -- Mohamed is 6 years old, Rashida is 23, Lalu is 50. All are among the survivors who swam ashore at Bangladesh's Inani Beach after a merciless wave capsized their wooden boat during a dark night in September in the Bay of Bengal.

They were Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in their home in Myanmar and headed to Bangladesh. But the storm was fierce, the boatman got lost, the engine broke a few miles from shore. Originally there were 80 or so passengers; only 24 survived. Malika, Yasin, Fatima.

They are survivors, but cursed with pain. Their emotional anchors - mothers, brothers, daughters - are gone, swallowed by the sea.

The Rohingya have been called the most persecuted minority in the world by the United Nations.

Abdul, Noor, Anwar.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.