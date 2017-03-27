Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 27, 12:46 AM EDT

New Zealand and China plan to renegotiate free trade deal


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
New Zealand and China plan to renegotiate free trade deal

China prevents academic from returning home to Australia

Chinese premier wraps up Australia trip with football match

US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China

Spokesman confirms China suspended imports of Brazil beef
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
interactive
Mine diagram

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- New Zealand and China say they plan to renegotiate their 9-year-old free trade deal.

The countries made the announcement Monday during a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said the deal had been a huge success and resulted in trade between the countries tripling. He said an upgrade to the agreement would help expand trade further and that talks would begin next month.

Li also praised the deal, saying it was the first that China had signed with a developed nation and remained the most advanced.

New Zealand hopes that a renegotiated agreement would allow it to sell more dairy products to China. And China would like to erase a small trade deficit it runs with New Zealand by selling more of its products.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.