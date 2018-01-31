Eagle Herald











Jan 31, 5:04 AM EST

Lorde scribbled thanks to fans for embracing nominated album

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Perry

interactive
Mine diagram

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- Lorde has scribbled her thanks to fans back home for embracing her Grammy-nominated album.

Her handwritten thank-you note was published as an ad in The New Zealand Herald on Wednesday. The note has doodles honoring fellow Kiwi musicians as well as sightings of other attendees at the Grammy ceremony in New York on Sunday night.

She also thanks them for believing in female musicians, "You set a beautiful precedent!"

Social media took her absence among the night's performances as a snub, since other album of the year nominees performed as did classic rockers with no current nominations.

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow had said backstage that it was hard to have a balanced show, but later had to walk back a comment that women had to "step up."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.