AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jan 10, 12:53 AM EST

AP PHOTOS: Kim's call on economy has North Korea scrambling

By ERIC TALMADGE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
AP PHOTOS: Kim's call on economy has North Korea scrambling

S. Korean dies after setting himself ablaze over Japan deal

US, North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test

Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim's birthday

S. Korea president faces test of her political life in trial
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
AP PHOTOS: Kim's call on economy has North Korea scrambling

China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

UK pound slides after May appears to signal 'hard Brexit'

Eurozone unemployment holds steady in November

German exports, industrial production show encouraging gains

Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

A decade of US job gains and losses, at a glance

Unemployment drops for black and Asian Americans

Where Americans found jobs: Health care and restaurants

India's economic growth projected to slow to 7.1 percent
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

NAMPO, North Korea (AP) -- North Korean officials and factory managers are scrambling to answer a call from leader Kim Jong Un for an all-out, nationwide effort to build up the country's economy in 2017.

Along with vowing to make yet more advances with nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim called for the push to improve the economy in his annual New Year's address. Now, in something of a New Year's tradition, economic officials are rushing to make plans to fill that very tall bill.

"Last year, we made many achievements in the science and technology field and we made a lot of steel," Kim Kil Nam, vice chief engineer at the Chollima Steel Complex, told The Associated Press on Saturday. "We are trying to consolidate those achievements and make even more steel this year, too, after hearing the marshal's New Year's address." Kim Jong Un is often referred to as the marshal, one of his many titles.

The sprawling Chollima complex south of Pyongyang, the capital, is a focal point of North Korea's effort to expand the economy and lift the nation's standard of living.

One of seven North Korean steel works, Chollima has more than 8,000 workers and is among the North's showcase enterprises. Built by the Mitsubishi company during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, it was destroyed and then rebuilt. Production resumed soon after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.

Kim, the engineer, said the complex produced 120,000 tons of steel last year. But he noted that was partly the result of two "loyalty campaigns" of 70 and 200 days each. Such campaigns, which were also common in the Soviet Union and other communist countries, are designed to boost output, but are almost by definition unsustainable.

Even so, Kim said, with technological improvements, the plant hopes to produce 150,000 tons of steel this year. He said demand is high, in large part because of major high-rise construction projects in Pyongyang.

The North's economy, though far behind its neighbors, appears to have been growing slowly in the five years since Kim Jong Un assumed power.

But it continues to be weighed down by the inefficiencies of central planning and bureaucratic red tape, and a scarcity of resources and energy. Such problems are exacerbated by the country's outsize military budget, along with the cost in lost trade opportunities because of sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

Kim said most of the Chollima plant's production is intended for domestic use, so it has not been significantly impacted by sanctions.

"We have been living with sanctions for a long time, so we are used to that," he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.