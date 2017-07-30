AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 30, 8:32 PM EDT

Under ICBM's red glare, Pyongyang pretties up its 'pyramid'

By ERIC TALMADGE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- North Korea has quietly unveiled renovations around its capital's biggest landmark - a futuristic, pyramid-shaped 105-story hotel that remains the world's tallest unoccupied building 30 years after construction began.

Walls set up to keep people out of a construction area around the gargantuan Ryugyong Hotel were pulled down late last week as the North marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The removal revealed two broad new walkways leading to the building and a big red propaganda sign declaring that North Korea is a leading rocket power.

It remains to be seen if the current work on the Ryugyong is intended to be a step toward actually finishing the long-stalled project or, more likely, an effort to make better use of the land around it.

