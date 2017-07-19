Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 19, 1:50 AM EDT

SKorean police investigating defector's return to North

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
SKorean police investigating defector's return to North

AP Explains: Korean border village, site for rivals' talks

Japan says this is a time to raise pressure on North Korea

AP Explains: South Korea pushes for talks with North Korea

S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North
interactive
Timeline of clashes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korean police are investigating how a North Korean woman who defected and appeared on cable television shows in South Korea ended up back in the North.

An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday the woman who was known as Lim Ji-hyeon in South Korea left the country earlier this year for China.

The official says police will try to determine whether the woman returned to the North willingly or was abducted. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of office rules.

The police official also said Lim is clearly the same woman who appeared in a North Korean propaganda video on Sunday. The woman said was living with her parents again after returning to the North in June and described her life in the South as hellish.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.