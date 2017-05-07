AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 7, 7:02 AM EDT

Pakistan: Army kills 50 Afghan forces in border fight


Interactives
Interactive about flood-hit areas in Asia
Floods in Pakistan
Battling Taliban in Pakistan
A village destroyed: On the front lines of the Pakistan-Taliban conflict
Timeline on embassy attacks
Latest News
Pakistan: Army kills 50 Afghan forces in border fight

Cross -border Indian firing wounds 4 in Pakistani Kashmir

Lynch mob storms police station in Pakistani, child killed

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost border security after incident

India summons Pakistan envoy over killing of 2 soldiers

India says Pakistan killed 2 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on borders guards
Photo Gallery
Pakistan Elections
Latest News
Pakistan: Army kills 50 Afghan forces in border fight

Former warlord joins Afghan president in call for peace

Afghan women fear loss of shelters as funding dwindles

IS attack on US convoy kills 8 Afghans, wounds 3 US soldiers

Taliban announce spring offensive, vow to build institutions
Multimedia
US troops spending Christmas
Multimedia
Child labor in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) -- The Pakistani army says it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing about 50 security forces.

Maj. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad told reporters Sunday at the Chaman border crossing that two of his soldiers were also killed and another nine were wounded.

The Pakistani and Afghan armies have been clashing at the border crossing in southwestern Baluchistan province since Friday.

Officials in Islamabad say the fighting began after Afghan security forces fired on Pakistani census workers and the troops escorting them, killing nine civilians and wounding 42, including women and children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan routinely accuse each other of providing sanctuaries to their enemy insurgents - which both sides deny.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.