Aug 7, 1:43 PM EDT

Blast in Pakistan's Lahore wounds 10, destroys school


LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) -- Pakistani police say a blast near parked fruit trucks has wounded ten people, collapsed the roof of small school building and destroyed a truck in the eastern city of Lahore.

Senior police officer Adil Memon says Monday that the blast is being investigated. He said the destroyed truck was parked in an empty lot.

Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, is the power base of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif. The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif earlier this month for concealing assets. The blast occurred in his constituency, now being contested after his disqualification.

Sharif planned to travel to Lahore from Islamabad on Wednesday.

