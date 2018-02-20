Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
UNICEF says Pakistan is riskiest country for newborns


ISLAMABAD (AP) -- The U.N. children's agency has singled out Pakistan as the riskiest country for newborns, saying that out of every 1,000 children born in Pakistan, 46 die at birth.

The report is part of UNICEF's new campaign, launched on Tuesday, to raise awareness to bring down neonatal mortality rates.

UNICEF says that after Pakistan, the Central African Republic is the next riskiest country for newborns, and Afghanistan is the third.

The report says that "more than 80 percent of all newborn deaths are caused by three preventable and treatable conditions."

The three are premature births, complications such as lack of oxygen at birth and neonatal infections, including sepsis and pneumonia.

It says as many as 3 million children could be saved each year with an investment in quality care at delivery.

