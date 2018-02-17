LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) -- A public prosecutor in Pakistan says a court has sentenced a serial killer to death after finding him guilty of killing eight children, including a 7-year-old girl whose rape and murder drew nationwide condemnation.

Ehtesham Qadir says the court Saturday announced the decision in the presence of Mohammad Imran, who had pleaded guilty during the five-day trial.

Imran was arrested in January, two weeks after he raped and killed 7-year-old Zainab Ansari and threw her body into a garbage dump in the city of Kasur.

Qadir says Imran has the right to appeal, but he may not challenge the verdict as he confessed to his crimes during the trial.

Imran's arrest brought to light seven more killings and many Pakistanis have demanded he be publicly executed.