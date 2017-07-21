Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 21, 4:31 AM EDT

Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM


Interactives
Interactive about flood-hit areas in Asia
Floods in Pakistan
Battling Taliban in Pakistan
A village destroyed: On the front lines of the Pakistan-Taliban conflict
Timeline on embassy attacks
Latest News
Court ends hearing into corruption charges against PM

Pakistan: 1 soldier, 13 militants killed near Afghan border

Pakistan says Indian attack in Kashmir kills 3

Building in Pakistan collapses, killing at least 5 residents

Separate attacks target Pakistan paramilitary force, kill 3

Christian teenager detained in Pakistan for blasphemy

70 Pakistanis killed in rain-related incidents in 3 weeks
Photo Gallery
Pakistan Elections
Multimedia
Child labor in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) -- Officials say Pakistan's supreme court has concluded its hearing into the corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but it wasn't immediately clear when a verdict would be announced.

Attorneys involved in the case said Friday the court heard arguments from both the government and opposition after a court-ordered investigation found "significant disparity" between declared wealth and known sources of income of Sharif and his family.

Opposition lawmakers have been fighting a legal battle to disqualify Sharif from service as prime minister. Under the country's laws, the court has that power.

Sharif has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed that his family had offshore accounts.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.