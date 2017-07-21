ISLAMABAD (AP) -- Officials say Pakistan's supreme court has concluded its hearing into the corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but it wasn't immediately clear when a verdict would be announced.

Attorneys involved in the case said Friday the court heard arguments from both the government and opposition after a court-ordered investigation found "significant disparity" between declared wealth and known sources of income of Sharif and his family.

Opposition lawmakers have been fighting a legal battle to disqualify Sharif from service as prime minister. Under the country's laws, the court has that power.

Sharif has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed that his family had offshore accounts.