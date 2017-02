ISLAMABAD (AP) -- The Latest on the aftermath of the massive attack by the Islamic State group at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 75 worshippers (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Pakistani officials say security forces have killed at least 39 suspected militants in countrywide operations following a suicide attack at a famed Sufi shrine in the country's south.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group which said it targeted a Shiite gathering.

Three security officials say the overnight raids also led to the arrest of 47 suspects, including some in Sindh province where the attack on the shrine happened the previous day.

They say the raids targeted militant hideouts and led to shootouts with insurgents. Across Pakistan, at least 39 suspected militants were killed.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday because they were not authorized to talk to reporters about the security operations.

---

11 a.m.

Pakistani security forces have arrested dozens of suspects in sweeping raids a day after a massive bombing claimed by the Islamic State group killed 75 worshippers at a famed Sufi shrine in a southern province.

The terror attack - the country's deadliest in years - stunned the nation and raised questions about the authorities' ability to rein in militant groups despite several military offensives targeting insurgents.

A suicide bomber walked into the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, in southern Sindh province, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers on Thursday, killing 75. Scores were also wounded in the explosion.

Security officials said Friday's raids led to the arrest of 47 suspects, including some in Sindh province. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.