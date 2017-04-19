JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Indonesia's president and other top officials in Jakarta with trade and commercial disputes expected to be on the agenda.

The two-day stop in Indonesia comes as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo deals with a serious political setback from the defeat of his ally in the election for Jakarta governor.

Indonesia is on President Donald Trump's trade hit list, and a U.S. company that operates the world's largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.