Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 19, 11:30 PM EDT

US VP Mike Pence meets Indonesian president on Asia tour

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ken Thomas

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Indonesia's president and other top officials in Jakarta with trade and commercial disputes expected to be on the agenda.

The two-day stop in Indonesia comes as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo deals with a serious political setback from the defeat of his ally in the election for Jakarta governor.

Indonesia is on President Donald Trump's trade hit list, and a U.S. company that operates the world's largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.